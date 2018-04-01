‘Clueless’ Coon Stacey Dash Withdraws From California Congressional Race

Even Stacey Dash saw the jig. The Clueless actress and unapologetic coon has withdrawn from the California Congressional race she decided to waste her time with.

“After much prayer, introspection and discussions with my family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for California’s 44th Congressional District,” wrote Dash on Twitter.

She added, “I started this run with the intention to address the pressing issues in the district where I live. I hoped, and remain hopeful, that I can assist people living here on the national level. My goal was, and remains, to improve the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party.”

Yeah, okay.

Let us return to her appearance The Beat with Ari Melber as an example of the struggle, shall we?

Full statement from Dash below. She never had a chance.

I have released this statement on my campaign. It’s not an easy one. pic.twitter.com/HvKuUad48F — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 30, 2018

Photo: WENN.com