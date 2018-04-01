Home > News

Fabolous Performed In NYC Last Night, Still No Statement About You Know What

Fabolous is going about his business. Oh word?

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 43 mins ago
Fabolous in concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Fabolous still hasn’t issued a statement regarding the allegations that he has been physically abusive to his baby mama, Emily B aka Emily Bustamente. Even after that damning footage.

He did find time to perform in NYC last night, though. 

Fab hit the stage with Jadakiss as the headliners at a show sponsored by Hot 97 at Terminal 5 as scheduled. Lil Kim even came out as a special guest.

#NYCNights #Fabolous and #Jadakiss show tonight.

A post shared by shaheemreid (@shaheemreid) on

The irony considering the Queen Bee’s own claims of domestic violence.

See footage from the show below. Has anyone linked to Fab condemned domestic violence yet? Asking for a friend.

He did thank the crowd for coming out to support, though.

Photo: WENN.com

Fabolous

