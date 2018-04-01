Fabolous Performed In NYC Last Night, Still No Statement About You Know What

Fabolous still hasn’t issued a statement regarding the allegations that he has been physically abusive to his baby mama, Emily B aka Emily Bustamente. Even after that damning footage.

He did find time to perform in NYC last night, though.

Fab hit the stage with Jadakiss as the headliners at a show sponsored by Hot 97 at Terminal 5 as scheduled. Lil Kim even came out as a special guest.

The irony considering the Queen Bee’s own claims of domestic violence.

See footage from the show below. Has anyone linked to Fab condemned domestic violence yet? Asking for a friend.

He did thank the crowd for coming out to support, though.

