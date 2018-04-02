Lil Wayne Spotted With Birdman At ‘Before Anythang’ Soundtrack Release Party

Despite news from sources close to the situation saying otherwise, Lil Wayne and Birdman are clearly trying to fix their broken relationship. The Young Money honcho was spotted at the release party for Birdman’s Before Anythang soundtrack release party although Weezy F. Baby isn’t anywhere on the record.

TMZ reports:

Wayne made an appearance Saturday night at Studio 23 in Miami, where Birdman was hosting an album release party for the soundtrack to his new Cash Money documentary, “Before Anythang.” Wayne posed for a photo-op with the label honcho.

Here’s the kicker … Weezy doesn’t show up on any of the songs for the Cash Money soundtrack, which is ironic considering he’s probably the most famous artist to come out of there. There’s 18 tracks — plenty of places for Mr. Carter to spit a verse — but he doesn’t rap on a single one. Still … he stood shoulder to shoulder with Birdman like all’s well.

The $51 million lawsuit is still very much on the table, however. Stay tuned.

