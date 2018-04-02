Feds Prosecuting Juelz Santana On Gun, Drug Charges

Juelz Santana could really use some diplomatic immunity right now for real. The feds will be prosecuting the Dipset rapper on gun and drug charges stemming from his infamous incident at Newark Airport that involved a firearm in his luggage and skipping out in a cab.

Reports the Associated Press:

Santana had faced both state and federal charges in the matter. But the state charges were dismissed this week, as Essex County prosecutors said they would defer to federal authorities.

Santana had pleaded not guilty to state charges. He remains jailed pending further hearings.

Authorities say security personnel found a loaded .38-caliber handgun and oxycodone pills Santana didn’t have a prescription for in a carry-on bag containing his identification.

They say he fled the area, leaving two bags behind. He turned himself in three days later.

Santana, born LaRon James, has been denied bail.

The fed are notoriously good at winning trials, so expect Santana to take a plea deal sooner than later. If not, his lawyer has his work cut out for him.

—

Photo: WENN.com