Winne Mandela Dead At 81

Winnie Mandela, the former wife of late anti-apartheid activist and former President of South Africa Nelson Mandela, has died. According to still-developing reports, she was contending with a long illness and passed Monday afternoon (April 2).

Herald Live reports:

Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ has died at the age of 81.

Her PA‚ Zodwa Zwane‚ confirmed the struggle veteran’s death on Monday afternoon.

“It is with profound sadness that we inform the public that Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away at the Netcare Milpark Hospital‚ Johannesburg‚ South Africa on Monday April 2‚ 2018.

She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones,” the family said in a statement today.

Madikizela-Mandela was 81 years of age.

Photo: Getty