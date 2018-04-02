Blac Chyna Attempted A Stroller Fade During Dispute At Six Flags, Twitter Got Jokes

Regardless of the stereotypical attributes that come with her moniker, Blac Chyna does not know karate. B ut on the other hand, she is all too familiar with cray-cray.

It seems like Rob Kardashian’s baby mama got into a little drama this past weekend while enjoying herself at Six Flags and in the process tried to swing a baby stroller (cray-cray technique) not once, but twice!

Blac Chyna out here trying to become the first woman pushing a stroller with a body on it.

I’m at 6 flags and I see Blac Chyna and her crew trying to fight 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/iuEdiYKl95 — Angie (@AliciaaAngiee) April 2, 2018

No word on who she was trying to fight but the tea is someone touched her daughter without permission and all hell broke loose after that. Regardless if Chyna was in the right or not the twitter-verse got to working real quick and came through with a gang of jokes, theories, and some support for the 29-year-old cougar.

Check out some of the funnier reactions below and let us know if you think Blac Chyna went overboard at the amusement park.

Blac Chyna out here fighting with a stroller at Six Flags because they said her man wasn’t old enough to ride the ride 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1BF5ghGEMM — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) April 2, 2018

Blac Chyna swang that baby’s car like Thanos swang that whole moon at the avengers … we love when life imitates art — THE HOOD ORACLE (@MADBLACKTHOT) April 2, 2018

Rob and Kris on the way to court to get custody of Dream after seeing Blac Chyna use Dream’s car as a battle weapon at Six Flags pic.twitter.com/ZDHDYH4wnl — Diamond Cluster Hustler 💎 (@estinebee) April 2, 2018

