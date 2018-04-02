Home > Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Attempted A Stroller Fade During Dispute At Six Flags, Twitter Got Jokes

Rob Kardashian somewhere with a smile on his face

Written By O

Posted 29 mins ago
Leave a comment

Source: 3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk in Los Angeles, California. Featuring: Blac Chyna Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 01 Oct 2017 Credit: Sheri Determan/WENN.com

Regardless of the stereotypical attributes that come with her moniker, Blac Chyna does not know karate. B ut on the other hand, she is all too familiar with cray-cray.

It seems like Rob Kardashian’s baby mama got into a little drama this past weekend while enjoying herself at Six Flags and in the process tried to swing a baby stroller (cray-cray technique) not once, but twice!

Blac Chyna out here trying to become the first woman pushing a stroller with a body on it.

No word on who she was trying to fight but the tea is someone touched her daughter without permission and all hell broke loose after that. Regardless if Chyna was in the right or not the twitter-verse got to working real quick and came through with a gang of jokes, theories, and some support for the 29-year-old cougar.

Check out some of the funnier reactions below and let us know if you think Blac Chyna went overboard at the amusement park.

 

 

 

Blac Chyna , hip hop news

1 2 3 4Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE