Blac Chyna Attempted A Stroller Fade During Dispute At Six Flags, Twitter Got Jokes

Regardless of the stereotypical attributes that come with her moniker, Blac Chyna does not know karate. B ut on the other hand, she is all too familiar with cray-cray.
It seems like Rob Kardashian’s baby mama got into a little drama this past weekend while enjoying herself at Six Flags and in the process tried to swing a baby stroller (cray-cray technique) not once, but twice!
Blac Chyna out here trying to become the first woman pushing a stroller with a body on it.
No word on who she was trying to fight but the tea is someone touched her daughter without permission and all hell broke loose after that. Regardless if Chyna was in the right or not the twitter-verse got to working real quick and came through with a gang of jokes, theories, and some support for the 29-year-old cougar.
Check out some of the funnier reactions below and let us know if you think Blac Chyna went overboard at the amusement park.
