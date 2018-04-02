Nicki Minaj Pops Up In New Mercedes-Benz Commercial [VIDEO]

For the past few months a lot of people have been asking the same question: Where in the world is Nicki Minaj? Is she with Carmen Sandiego? While Cardi B’s star has been ascending to new heights and stratospheres, Nicki has been noticeably absent, seemingly lost in space. Until now.

Seems like the Pink Friday rapper’s been making some major moves outside of the spotlight and landed herself in a new spot for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-class.

We’re not mad at this at all. Check out the commercial below.

Photo: WENN.com