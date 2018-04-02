Iggy Azalea Credits Quavo As Only Rapper Who Supported Her [VIDEO]

Following accusations of cultural appropriation, the Hip-Hop game largely turned its back on Iggy Azalea. One of the few that stood by her was none other than Quavo, though.

In a recent Q&A with Billboard, the Australian rapper speaks on how the Migos frontman supported her when her career was in limbo. “If I’m being honest, the only people who have been there for me are Quavo, Kesha, and Demi [Lovato]. And everyone else has pretty much acted like I don’t exist” she confessed.

When the “Walk It Talk It” rapper joined the Aussie on her single “Savior” many perceived it as an obvious financially motivated feature but she says his interest was genuine. “He gains nothing for being on the song,” she says. “Everybody’s probably just like, ‘Oh, but she sucks,’ or ‘Oh, he just did it for money.’ No, he hit me up and we sent music back and forth, and he wanted to do that song.”

In the lengthy feature Iggy also details her fall from grace, leaving Def Jam Records, a surprise intervention for her anger issues and her long-delayed sophomore album Surviving The Summer. You can read the interview here.

