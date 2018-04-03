The Jux: Safaree Got Robbed At Gunpoint

Safaree was a victim of the jux. The reality star and former Nicki Minaj boyfriend recounted getting robbed at gunpoint just a couple of hours before a sit down with Angie Martinez on Power 105.

At the start of the interview, a visibly perturbed Safaree starts crying and begins to detail his ordeal. “I just got robbed, at gunpoint,” he said while sniffling after Martinez asked him what’s wrong.

He added, “My face down on the floor [with] a gun to my head. They took everything,” said Safaree.

They didn’t take the bright red fur he’s rocking, though. We only got a snippet today, but the full interview drops tomorrow at 3pm.

Peep the preview below.

