Mathew Knowles Thought Solange Handing Jay-Z Elevator Fade Was Hilarious

Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé and Solange’s dad, was like much of the rest of the free world when footage of the singing sisters and Jay-Z inside an elevator was released. Queen Bey’s little sister handed out a strong fade inside that small space, and their father found the moment hilarious apparently.

Just ask Mathew Knowles, who told Wendy Williams he “laughed” after watching footage of daughter Solange Knowles attack Jay-Z in an elevator following the May 2014 Met Gala.

“I have to tell you, I laughed so hard. I laughed so hard because, if you know Solange — that’s Solange,” the 66-year-old quipped.

“You just never know what you’re going to get … firecracker,” he added. “Don’t know where she get that from…”

Of course, Williams tried to get Knowles to reveal why the fight happened but he wisely kept mum. Many have speculated that the moment inside the elevator and the rumors of infidelity that swirled gave rise to the Lemonade project from Beyoncé and 4:44 from Hov.

