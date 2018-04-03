Take Your ‘Fortnite’ Addiction On The Go, Game Now Open To All iOS Owners

Fortnite’s mobile version was in beta for a while, but as of Tuesday, April 2nd it is now open to all iOS owners giving them the ability to take their addiction for the game on the go.

Epic made the announcement to their 2.62 million followers via their Twitter account and we are sure the masses rejoiced to the high heavens. Originally Fortnite mobile was originally an invite-only beta and allowed those who were fortunate to receive one of those generous invitations to play could then send out up to three invites to their friends.

No invite needed – Fortnite is now open everywhere on iOS. Grab your friends and jump in now! https://t.co/qU3S8QAQ9K — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 2, 2018

Now that it’s officially open for all, the game can be enjoyed by anyone who owns an iPhone SE / 6S or later running iOS 11 or an iPad mini 4 / Air 2 or later. Fortnite is enjoying a huge wave of success and has easily surpassed their direct competition with Playersunknown Battlegrounds. They really owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Drake and tongue-tied gamer Ninja who pretty introduced the game to those who may have not had any interest in the game.

The fact that game is also completely free-to-play helped it’s rise to popularity as well plus Epic’s commitment to keeping the game updated and fresh for players. Don’t be fooled they are still raking in the big bucks thanks to the attractive in-game purchases which include costumes, weapons and plus an optional three-month subscription.

With the mobile version open to everyone the game should grow in popularity even more and open the doors to new players who are curious about it. Fortnite is now available via the app store and can be downloaded here. No word if the game will make it to the Android markets as of yet. Won’t be shocked if that version is already in the works.

Photo: Epic Games/ Nick Chester