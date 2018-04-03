Kenya Moore & Suspected Colonizer Michael Rapaport Exchange Barbs On ‘WWHL’ [VIDEO]

For decades Michael Rapaport has been a white guy continuously praises and sticks up for Hip-Hop culture. But at the same time he has gotten a little too comfortable with his pass and has done a few things that would make the average white man seem a tad bit racist.

Criticizing Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem and calling Spike Lee a “sh*t stain” are just a few examples of said suspectness.

He also tends to get into Twitter feuds with a lot of Black women including Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Kenya Moore, so when the controversial actor was seated next to her during Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, she was surprised to say the least. Having been beefing since 2016 over Rapaport’s claim that Moore was bullying her castmates on Real Housewives of Atlanta, the two have had some pretty pointed back and forth’s including most recently Rapaport posting a picture on social media comparing Moore to a gorilla (again, kinda racist). [Editor’s Note: The Root called him out.—AB]

Though the two played it calm and cool while on stage, Moore took the first shot at the 90’s “lone white guy in urban films” when she said “Peasants can’t summon queens,” and Rapaport eventually deciding to clap back by stating that “Kenya’s feet are ashy as f*ck!”

Really, Mike? That’s the “best” you can do? Moore continued to throw shade at Michael throughout including telling him to get a new acting gig.

Check out the testy exchanges below and let us know your thoughts on the status of Michael Rapaport’s hood pass at this point in the comments.

Photo: Getty