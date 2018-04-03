Home > News

Rihanna Has Become RIAA’s Top Certified Artist For Digital Songs

Rihanna makes history by becoming RIAA'S Most Certified Artist in Digital Songs.

Written By Malcolm Wyche

Fenty Puma By Rihanna - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

Rihanna celebrates another life achievement and continues to make history for women. The entertainment mogul has been declared RIAA’s top certified artist for digital songs.

She has secured the most song awards gaining over 124 million. She ranks over other artists such as Taylor Swift, Eminem, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber.

The songstress currently holds awards for over 44 songs. This month alone, “Stay” went 7x platinum, “Love On The Brain” went 3x platinum, and “Desperado” went platinum. Rihanna acknowledged the RIAA’s award on social media and made sure to recognize her “Navy” that generously provides her with love and support.

This is just the beginning for the Roc Nation artist. Outside of music, Rih Rih is blazing trails in the beauty industry and has plans to release her own lingerie collection in the near future. The Barbadian superstar has also been able to establish relationships with notable brands such as Puma. Stay tuned as the queen continues to rise.

