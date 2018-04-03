Drake Teases At New Album On Instagram

The Drake music flood continues. He hinted at working on a new full-length project on a recent social media post.

On Sunday, April 1 Drizzy posted a photo of himself draped in a OVO track suit looking rather drained. His caption read “You can see the album hours under my eyes.”

Earlier this month he confirmed frequent Migos collaborator Murda Beatz will be handling the production on the untitled project’s first single.

#Drake says he has a single dropping produced by #murdabeatz . Y’all ready for this ? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YyJtjpnCyM — Real Rap Magazine (@RealRapMag) March 21, 2018

The 6 God climbed back on the charts with his recent “God’s Plan” single but hasn’t released an official solo album since his 2016 Views LP.

