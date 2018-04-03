Fabolous Officially Charged With Beating Baby Mama Emily B, Faces 3 – 5 Years In Prison

Fabolous still hasn’t commented publicly about the allegations that he knocked out his baby mama Emily B’s two front teeth. Nevertheless, the Brooklyn rapper has now officially been charged.

Fab is looking at one count of aggravated assault and one count of making terroristic threats, both in the third degree, per his complaint and summons.

Reports Bossip:

According Fab’s complaint – which was obtained by BOSSIP – Emily B said her sons’ father committed domestic violence against her, punching her in the head seven times, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” which later had to be medically removed. The father of two also texted Emily to “inform her that he would hit her in the head with a baseball bat,” and after he tried to obtain a handgun that had been removed, “informed the victim that he had a bullet for her,” his complaint says.

BOSSIP has also learned that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has stepped in and will be trying the case against the Brooklyn rapper. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor confirmed Monday that the initial charges still stood.

If convicted, Fab is looking at three to five years in state prison as well as up to $15,000 in fines.

This past Saturday (March 31), footage was revealed of Fab in a heated argument with Emily B and her father.

It didn’t stop him from performing in NYC that night, and thanking fans for their support, though.

