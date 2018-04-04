Stalley Names Smitti Boi As A&R Chief For Blue Collar Gang Label

Stalley‘s grind from independent to signed and to now becoming his own boss shows the many power moves made by the Ohio rapper and mogul. This week, it was announced the longtime producer and collaborator Smitti Boi will lead Stalley’s Blue Collar Gang label’s A&R department.

The announcement was made on Tuesday (April 3) via a press release, which named Smitti Boi’s new position as head of A&R for BGC. According to the release, Smitti Boi will aid in the development of new and existing talent for the BCG label and will also offer creative direction for upcoming projects and placements for the entire roster.

“My goal is to bring everything I can to Blue Collar Gang. I want to give the fans great music from not only Stalley, but the entire roster of BCG talent,” Smitti Boi said. With credits of working alongside B.o.B, Curren$y, CeeLo Green, Stalley and others, Smitti will still be churning out heat for other artists while maintaining the role.

Stalley has been consistent in releasing product to the masses with several projects released in 2017, and just released the Tell The Truth Shame The Devil Vol. 2 album last February.

Salute to the BCG crew!

—

Photo: @Ellmatik/BCG