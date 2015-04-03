Lexus’ #0To60 Challenge, Episode 5: “Celebs Have A Need For Speed, Too”

The second season of Lexus’ #0To60 challenge is more than halfway through the race. Episode 5’s focus is the High-Speed Sprint Challenge.

Once again the fly whip auto of choice is the first ever Lexus LC500 that packs 471 horses under the hood. It’s ladies first as Carmelita Jeter (Team Hawksworth) and Tia Norfleet (Team Pruett) faced off in the first heat. While in the team run, it came down to J.D. Williams (Hawksworth) aka Bodie from The Wire and Redaric Williams (Pruett).

We won’t tell you who won because we refuse to spoil it. But someone did [redacted].

That free Lexus is just a few episodes away.

Check out the full episode above and be sure to come back soon for more of Lexus’ #0To60 challenge.

—

Photos: Lexus