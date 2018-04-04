Eminem “Framed,” Snoop Dogg ft. Charlie Wilson “One More Day” & More | Daily Visuals 4.3.18

Eminem’s latest offering, Revival, has gotten mixed reviews from both loyal fans and new generation Hip-Hoppers alike, but at the end of the day, Eminem’s gonna Eminem and that’s why he gets the props.

For his latest visual to “Framed” the Detroit MC gets his American Psycho on and finds himself on the run in the woods after having escaped from a mental facility for butchering unlucky Trumpian’s that crossed his path. Ok, we made that last part up but facts don’t matter in Trump’s Amerikkka anyway.

Speaking of Donald “Raw Doggin Porn Stars” Trump, have Evangelical Christians given Snoop Doggy Dogg a mulligan for his old Doggy Style ways yet? We don’t know but Snoop continues to spread actual positivity and the power of faith in his latest clip to the Charlie Wilson assisted “One More Day.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young M.A, G Herbo, and more.

EMINEM – “FRAMED”

SNOOP DOGG FT. CHARLIE WILSON – “ONE MORE DAY”

YOUNG M.A – “PRAKTICE”

G HERBO – “WHO RUN IT”

LIL FAME – “SAY NOTHIN”

JAKE MILLER – “DRINKIN ABOUT YOU”

STEVIE STONE & JL FT. PHRESHER – “GROOMED BY THE BLOCK”

SNOWGOONS FT. CUNNINLYNGUISTS – “I WALK ALONE”

GALLANT – “GENTLEMAN”