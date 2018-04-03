BREAKING NEWS: Shooting Reported At YouTube Headquarters

In a quickly developing situation, an active shooter has been reported at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California. Police have since arrived on the scene, and early reports do reveal people who shot and injured.

KRON4.com reports:

Sources tell KRON4 that a woman shot her boyfriend.

City Manager Connie Jackson says they’ve received multiple 911 calls from YouTube reporting a shooting.

A witness told KRON4’s Gabe Slate that they heard 20 shots fired.

He also heard that a woman was shot and crawled into the Carl’s Jr. next to YouTube.

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Avenue.

A YouTube employee tells CNN she saw one person shot on the patio where they eat.

The Los Angeles Times adds in its report that at least two individuals were shot. Thus far, there has not been any report of deaths. The shooting took place around 1 PM PST, and a press conference is set for 2:30 PST today from the San Bruno Police Department.

This story is developing.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

San Bruno Police Chief Barberini will be making a statement at 2:30pm. Media staging area is at the corner of Traeger Ave. at Bayhill Dr. in San Bruno. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

UPDATE: KRON4 reports that the shooter is dead and that at least four people have been injured. Among the potential four to five victims, one woman is reportedly seriously injured while the others remain in critical.

Details forthcoming.

Photo: Getty