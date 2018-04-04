Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Deal After Attempted Six Flags Fade

Blac Chyna is racking up the L’s in 2018. The latest is the reality star losing an endorsement deal with a stroller company thanks to her trying to use one as a weapon.

Yeah, that’ll do it.

Reports TMZ:

Sources involved in the deal with the stroller co., Momiie, tell us … it’s pulled the plug on its collab with Chyna in wake of her stroller-swinging skirmish Sunday at Six Flags.

We’re told the incident was not the sole reason for Momiie’s decision. Honchos had already grown uneasy with Chyna’s behavioral issues — not to mention a leaked sex tape — and the impact it might have on their brand. The fight video was definitely the final nail in the coffin.

A rep for Momiie adds Chyna’s latest actions made it impossible to move forward with their business relationship, telling us … “[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children.”

Reportedly, Blac Chyna was to be a Brand Ambassador for Momiie and was supposed to get her own line of strollers.

Who came up with that bright idea? #sarcasm