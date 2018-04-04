Azealia Banks Pleads Guilty To Boob Biting, Completes Anger Management

Azealia Banks was back in court yesterday (April 3), but this time everything went as planned. While on her best behavior, the “212” rapper pled guilty to being a boob biter, and also completed her anger management obligations.

Reports Page Six:

Bad-girl rapper Azealia Banks smiled sweetly and played nice with reporters and her judge Tuesday as she pleaded guilty in her long-running “boob bite” case — after finally satisfying the conditions of her plea deal by completing the rage-controlling regime.

Dressed in denim jeans, a fur vest over a black leather jacket, leather knee-high boots and her signature black leather gloves, Banks strutted confidently into Manhattan Criminal Court and admitted to disorderly conduct in the 2015 case.

“Yes,” the 26-year-old told Judge Angela Badamo when asked to affirm her guilt in the incident outside Meatpacking club Up & Down, which saw an enraged Banks chomp down on a female bouncer’s breast.

Banks will also have to pay a $120 surcharge and abide by an order of protection.

The “212” performer arranged her no-jail deal more than a year ago, but the case had dragged on because she failed to prove that she’d completed all of her anger-management program — which was evident when she hissed at courtroom audiences and called reporters covering her trial “roaches” — responding to their questions with, “Shut your ass up.”

But yesterday Banks didn’t react to reporters and went about her business.

Growth?

—

Photo: Getty