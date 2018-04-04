Drake Clowned For Durag Duck Lip Selfie, Fires Back On Haters

Drake has a handful of nicknames under his belt, notably his Instagram handle Champagne Papi and The Boy but might have to add Duey P to the list.. After an image of the Canadian superstar rocking a durag much like his pops surfaced, the clowning commenced but Drizzy took it all in stride and roasted others for trying to clown too.

The image was posted by Toronto comedian Trey Richards, with the caption reading “Duey P Newton in the Gradient Du,” tagging Drake’s IG in the process. While most fans found the image ripe for jokes, there were more than enough people who thought it was just fine. However, the heat must have gotten too hot for the OVO honcho and he came with the fire using “nuff” Toronto slang to make his point.

“Wooooowww its crazy to see how people hate on how fleek I look in the gradient dueyyy I Pree’d nuff of your profiles and you mans are waste from ends that nobody rates ah lie?” Drake responded in the comments section.

Check out the image and the response below, courtesy of the @WordOnRd Drake fan page. Don’t forget to swipe right. Also, hit the flip to see some Twitter reactions.

Durag Papi 😂 A post shared by Drake Official Fansite (@wordonrd) on Apr 3, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

—

Photo: Getty

