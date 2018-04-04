Dave Chappelle Being Sued After Having A Banana Peel Thrown At Him

If you’ve seen Dave Chappelle‘s Netflix special Deep in the Heart of Texas, then you are familiar with “Bananagate”. During a performance in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Chapelle received a banana peel on stage courtesy of Christian Englander in 2015, and he’s launching a lawsuit against the comedian and his bodyguard.

The charges stem from Chappelle’s bodyguard allegedly striking the plaintiff during the altercation.

Englander was charged with his own case of disturbing the peace and battery for the incident but charges have been dropped since. Chappelle is used to upsetting fans and this will not be the first time he has had to deal with extraneous situations due to his comedy. The man who threw the banana peel states that his actions were not motivated by any racial tensions, but he was offended by something Chappelle said during his routine.

Stay tuned as we wait for more information to come from this situation.

