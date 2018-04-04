Home > Cardi B

Cardi B To Co-Host ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Cardi B and Jimmy Fallon will play besties at the late hour.

Written By Martin Berrios

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty

Cardi B has more money moves on the way. The Trap Selina will be the first ever co-host to NBC’s iconic late night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

As she ramps up to the release of her major label debut album Bardi will make history on network television. She will play sidekick to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

On Monday, April 9 she will return for a performance, to catch up with Jimmy and will stay for the hour interviewing guests alongside Fallon. This marks her third appearance on the program; she appeared last year on Dec. 20 as a guest and performed “No Limit” with G-Eazy in September.

Invasion Of Privacy will be released on Friday, April 9.

Photo: Getty

 

 

