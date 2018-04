The iconic Dr. Maya Angelou gets honored with today’s (April 4) Google Doodle on her birthday. The renowned poet, activist and phenomenal human being, who passed away in 2014, would have been 90.

The Doodle’s accompanying video features Angelou’s most famed poem, “Still I Rise,” being recited by herself as well as Alicia Keys, Oprah Winfrey, Laverne Cox and more.

Prepare to get the feels. Watch here

—

Photo: Google