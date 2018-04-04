Cardi B Drops Off New Single “Drip” [LISTEN]

Cardi B’s been on a quite the roll for the past week having seen her latest single “Be Careful” become the topic of discussion all over social media and her video for “Bartier Cardi” premier earlier just a few days ago. Now the Dominican rapper from Nu Yawk is dropping her new single “Drip” off her upcoming debut album Invasion of Privacy to keep her buzz-a-humming.

Check out “Drip below and check for Cardi’s debut LP Invasion of Privacy this Friday, April 6.

Oh yeah, she’ll be co-hosting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, too.

