LeBron James’ Nike #LeBronWatch Collection Hits Foot Locker House Of Hoops On April 7

For the most part sneakerheads in the game tend to go nuts whenever PE sneakers are released for public consumption. Nike and Foot Locker giving LeBron James fans a chance to cop some limited edition player exclusives this coming Saturday (April 7) at four (4) House of Hoops locations.

Last night, the Nike SNKRS app gave heads a chance to own the limited edition LeBron 15 Griffey’s via draw but those who missed out, as well as on past drops, will now get another chance to own a pair of the coveted PE’s. The shoes will be available at House of Hoops locations in Harlem, N. Riverside in Chicago, Cleveland, and Los Angeles on Saturday.

But you won’t be able to just show up and cop. Anyone who wants in will have to reserve a pair on the Foot Locker app beginning today until tomorrow (April 5) at 6 p.m, ET. So if you’re looking to cop then download the app and get to reserving.

Go to footlocker.com/launchreservation and follow @HouseOfHoops on Instagram for more information about #LeBronWatch.

That being said, can Nike and LeBron please give us a release date on those spiffy LeBron 15 South Beach joints (see above, currently a 1 of 1)? Pretty please?

The Nike LeBron 15 Diamond Turf, ACG Mowabb, Orange Box, Air Max 95 and Griffey all retail for $200. Check out pics of the collection below and let us know which ones you’d cop.

