Deadpool & Omaze Partner for F*ck Cancer Campaign, Fans Can Win Pink Deadpool Suit

If you needed yet another reason to love Ryan Reynolds’ adaptation of Deadpool, he just delivered. Partnering up with fundraising platform Omaze, 20th Century Fox and Deadpool have patnered to join the F*ck Cancer campaign and will give fans a chance to win their own customized pink Deadpool just by donating $10 at omaze.com/deadpool.

Makes sense that Deadpool would take the fight to cancer being that he’s a cancer survivor himself. Unfortunately, he had to mutilate himself in order to be cured of the disease and became a wisecracking mercenary in the process, but that’s neither here nor there.

By donating you’ll help people have equitable access to early detection, prevention and psychosocial support. So donate today and feel better about yourself while getting the chance to be the pink Deadpool of your hood.

