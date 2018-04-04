Safaree Stick Up Men Apprehended By Police In Wild Chase

It seems Safaree will get some justice after all. The jux kids aka robbers who relieved him of some high-priced jewelry have been arrested.

According to a report by TMZ two men were captured by the long arm of the law on Monday. The gunmen apparently were trying to flee from New Jersey to New York via the George Washington Bridge.

Cops gave chase causing the suspects to crash their car and attempt to flee on foot. The crooked duo were caught 12 blocks apart by NYPD. Jonathan Ricketts and Shawn Harewood have been identified as the suspects.

The story broke when Safaree looked visibly shaken while doing an interview on the Angie Martinez Show. He admitted he was robbed at gunpoint earlier in the day.

“I just got robbed at gunpoint,” he shared. “A couple of hours ago, I just got robbed. Two dudes with guns just ran up on me. Had me face down on the floor with a gun to my head. They just took everything.”

His lawyer released a formal statement. “This was not some random stick up attempt, this was an ambush specifically targeting Safaree by several men with guns. The actual facts of what happened are chilling and it is only by the grace of god that this incident did not have a different ending and for that we are extremely grateful.”

The robbery took place in Fort Lee, New Jersey where Safaree had about $183K in jewels and cash taken from him.

