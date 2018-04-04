Peter Rosenberg Gets His Own Late Night Talk Show

Hot 97 radio personality Peter Rosenberg has been blessing airwaves for some time now dating back to his University of Maryland days. Now that the boy’s all grown up, Rosenberg is now taking his talents to late night television with the debut of his new show, Open Late With Peter Rosenberg.

Rosenberg’s show will be broadcast weekly from New York with a live studio audience. the series will make its first showing on April 12 at 10PM EST on the Complex network. Fans can expect more of Rosenberg’s strong opinions on sports, music, and culture, and with his cache in the business, he’ll be able to certainly snag prime guests for interviews.

“I’m so excited to partner with Complex on this new venture! This is a show based on my passion for music, culture, and politics that recognizes the diverse interests of the generation raised on Snoop Dogg and Outkast alongside the generation raised on Kendrick Lamar and J Cole,” Rosenberg said in a press statement.

The show will air for 12 consecutive weeks via a partnership with Boost Mobile. Open Late With Peter Rosenberg joins Complex’s slate of shows such as Everyday Struggle and Sneaker Shopping, along with other original shows.

In other Peter Rosenberg news, the host on Tuesday took shots at Funkmaster Flex while on air at Hot 97, saying the veteran DJ has been egging on a beef between Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky. Rosenberg says Funkmaster Flex is creating “fake beef” all to get eyeballs on his Instagram page. Rosenberg’s co-host, Ebro Darden added that while he wasn’t mad at Flex, he did say the chatter is all for the sake of controversy at this point.

—

Photo: Getty