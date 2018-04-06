Summerfest 2018 Announces 100 Headliners Including J.Cole, Logic, Halsey, & The Weeknd

Summerfest is set to make history with this year’s festival, announcing that over 100 headliners will be hitting the stage. Starting on June 27th, attendees will be able to experience 12 hours of music for 11 days straight with the festivities ending on July 8th. Performances will be held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and on festival grounds. Headliners include heavy-hitting artists such as J. Cole, Logic, Halsey, The Weeknd and more.

The festival prides itself on providing music for everybody to enjoy and this year they outdo themselves with over 800 performances. A ticket to Summerfest provides people with the chance to see artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Janelle Monae, The Fray, Tory Lanez, GoldLink, The Neighbourhood, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, DJ Jazzy Jeff, along with plenty more.

This year’s line-up is proof of the spectacular growth Summerfest has seen in the past 15 years. With more than 50 years of history, 2018 is set to be a special year for everybody who attends. The full line-up has been released and tickets can be purchased online.

—

Photo: Getty