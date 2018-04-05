Baltimore Ravens Sign RG3 After A Year Hiatus [VIDEO]

It seems Robert Griffin III will get another shot at the quarterback life. The 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year has been signed after a season of inactivity.

In what shocked many fans the Baltimore Ravens picked up RGIII for a one-year deal. This came as a shocker to many considering the former starter hasn’t played in a game since his struggle season with the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

General Manager Ozzie Newsome made the surprise announcement at their pre-draft press conference. “He came in last week, worked out — had a real good workout — and we were able to come to an agreement late yesterday. He will probably be here early next week to sign the deal.”

Ozzie Newsome announces the addition of RG3. pic.twitter.com/gBM43MCQkI — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 4, 2018

Griffin will back up starter Joe Flacco. Coach John Harbaugh was also excited about the roster addition. “We felt like we needed a No. 2 quarterback [behind Joe Flacco],” he said. “I feel like we got a steal. I felt like he really wanted to be here, be a Raven” he explained.

The former Washington Redskins star took to social media share in the excitement.

#PlayLikeARaven A post shared by Robert Griffin III (@rgiii) on Apr 4, 2018 at 8:49am PDT

This signing comes at a very peculiar time as both Newsome and Harbaugh will face questioning today in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance against the NFL.

