Will Smith Flaunts Some Custom “Fresh Prince” Nike Air More Uptempo’s

Regardless of how many Hollywood blockbusters Will Smith has starred in throughout his illustrious career, the Hip-Hop culture will forever remember him as The Fresh Prince till the day he goes back to the essence.

So it was pretty dope when tattoo artist Jimmy Butcher gifted the “Summertime” rapper a pair of all-white Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers custom painted to fit the outrageous colorful outfits that The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was known to rock.

Say what y’all want but these go kind of hard.

While the average 49-year-old man would be ruthlessly mocked both in person and on social media if he was caught with these on the streets, Will Smith is the exception to the rule both because he is the inspiration behind the sneakers and because he has enough jokes to cut ass on his critics.

Photo: Getty