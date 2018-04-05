Russell Simmons Denies Newest Rape Allegations, Demands Jury Trial

Russell Simmons is fighting his newest sexual misconduct charges. He is asking for a court to review his case in order to clear his name.

In January, filmmaker Jennifer Jarosik filed a lawsuit claiming Uncle Rush had raped her back in 2016. Her story goes that she was invited to his Los Angeles home where he propositioned her for sex. When she refused he reportedly became aggressive and forced her to engage in intercourse.

To clear his name Simmons is requesting this civil lawsuit be brought to a jury trial. According to TMZ the Def Jam Records founder asserts that they engaged in consensual sex over their 10-year relationship. He also says she sent him “loving text messages” and unsolicited nude photos after the date of the alleged rape.

The filings also hint at extortion. “In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Ms. Jarosik alleged that Mr. Simmons raped her, but in exchange for funding her film project, she would help him restore his ‘image’ with women.”

Last year 10 women accused Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

