Robbin Season: Safaree Personally Knows One Of The Men Who Robbed Him At Gunpoint

It looks like the Safaree robbery was definitely an inside job.

Written By Alvin aqua Blanco

Posted 3 hours ago
Safaree Robbed - Safaree knows one of the men who robbed him

It’s a cold world. Safaree Samuels was the victim of an armed robbery, but the real kicker is that he personally knows one of the perpetrators of the jux. 

The alleged thief, who was caught with another man fleeing from police after a car chase in upper Manhattan, even posed with Safaree in a photo.

Safaree and Shawn Harewood - knows person who robbed him

Bruh!

Reports TMZ:

TMZ has obtained a photo Safaree took with his then-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, and one of the men arrested in connection to the crime … Shawn Harewood.

Sources tell us the pic was taken in either 2011 or 2012 at a club in Queens for Safaree’s birthday. We’re told Safaree and Shawn are old friends — Safaree’s known him since he was 14 years old. However, we’re told they haven’t spoken since Safaree’s breakup from Nicki.

As we reported … Harewood and another man, Jonathan Ricketts, were caught and arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery this week. They were captured on foot in upper Manhattan after police pursued them over the George Washington Bridge from NJ.

We called it—we said it sounded like Safaree got set up.

Reportedly, Safaree was liberated of $183,000 in jewelry and cash. That’s definitely plenty of loot to make the wolves turn on their own associates.

Safaree

