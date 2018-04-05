Queens Get The Money: Meet NYC Booty Banging Adult Star Moriah Mills [PHOTOS]

You don’t get to nearly three million followers on the ‘Gram for being boring, and adult film starlet Moriah Mills has made a splash via the social media network and in her other life. The Queens, New York native is our latest Baes & Baddies entry, and don’t worry, we’re keeping the racier stuff off here.

Mills, 26, joined Instagram in 2015 and has managed to secure her corner as one of the top head-turning models on the social media service. She made her skin flick debut in July 2017 and it seems to be paying off although she doesn’t promote that side of her career. Mostly, her Ig page consists of Mills showing off the goods with some outfits definitely made for the evening hours.

There was also some shade being thrown between Mills and Wendy Williams, this after Mills was approached by the talk show host on her television program. The situation seemingly got heated and Mills threw a jab at Williams via IG as seen just below.

We’ve said enough, so it’s time to take in the booty banging adult Moriah Mills below and on the following pages. If readers decide to, ahem, visit the ‘Hub (if we have to explain, you’re not who we’re talking about), we didn’t suggest that and it’s all on you, ok?

Ripe 🍑🍒🍑🍍.. tatted princess A post shared by Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillss) on May 10, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Done being bad 🙃 A post shared by Moriah Mills 🖤 (@moriahmillss) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:03am PDT

