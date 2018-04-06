Ja Rule Hasn’t Paid Taxes In 11 Years, Owes IRS Over $360K

Ja Rule might not really want to flourish. Word is the Queens rapper hasn’t paid taxes in 11 years.

That could be a problem.

Reports Bossip:

The feds slapped Ja Rule – whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins – with the tax lien last month for a total of $363,269 for income he earned in 2014 and 2015.

But it doesn’t stop there. The IRS has filed multiple liens against the Murder Inc. rapper in recent years, all which point to a pattern of alleged tax dodging that does back for at least a decade.

In 2015, the IRS said he failed to pay $92,728 in back taxes for the year 2012. Also that year, the feds said Ja failed to pay an additional $89,913 in outstanding tax debt, this time for the tax year 2013. And in 2013 the IRS said he owed $1.7 million for tax nonpayment from 2004 through 2008.

Come on Ja, not like this.

Pay or there will be consequences, just ask DMX.

—

Photo: WENN.com