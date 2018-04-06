Snoop Dogg Welcomes Back His Nephew Spyro After Activision Confirms Return

The lovable purple fire-breathing dragon Spyro is back and he is getting an HD makeover in Spyro Reignited Trilogy Activision announced on Thursday. Hip-Hop legend, Snoop Dogg who is an avid gamer took time to welcome back his scaly nephew.

Who knew Snoop loved him some Spyro The Dragon?

Well, we can only imagine how trippy playing Spyro is while smoking that gas. Snoop took to his Instagram account and expressed to his 22.4 million followers how excited he was the beloved platform game was coming back in Spyro Reignited Trilogy.

Spyro fans are getting all three of his adventures Spyro™ the Dragon, Spyro™ 2: Ripto’s Rage! and Spyro™: Year of the Dragon remastered in beautiful HD graphics in Spyro Reignited Trilogy allowing for a totally brand new experience. In a press release Activision states the “remade from the ground up,” plus “improved environments, updated controls, brand-new lighting and recreated cinematics.” The characters fans of the franchise came to know and love will be “creatively re-imagined with additional flair.” The iconic video game publisher also promises “full analog stick support and smooth camera handling”.

The game arrives on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on September 21st but a Nintendo Switch version is sadly absent. Destructoid reported that a UK version of the game showed up in Nintendo’s UK store before quickly being taken down. Gamers will remember that Insomniac Games were originally the studio behind the beloved character before moving onto tackle PS4 exclusives Ratchet & Clank and the upcoming Spider-Man game.

So let us know are you excited as much as Snoop for the return of Spyro? Checkout Spyro in all of his HD glory below in the announcement trailer below.

—

Photo: