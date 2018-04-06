Conor McGregor Gets Arrested For Fading A Bus, Injuring UFC Fighters

Conor McGregor must still be reeling from that huge L he took at the hands of Floyd Mayweather last year because he was in Brooklyn acting like he’s got nothing left to lose.

The Irish arse-kicker went ham yesterday after crashing UFC’s 223 press conference at the Barclay’s Center in the borough that bore Biggie, Jordan, and Tyson, and took out his anger on a bus with a hand truck dolly while other UFC fighters were aboard the vehicle.

Though his white privilege affords him all kinds of passes in life, this outburst proved to be costly and the former UFC champion found himself handcuffed and charged with assault for his thuggish-ruggish behavior.

No warrant was issued for McGregor (privilege at work), but he did ultimately turn himself in knowing that the NYPD wanted to speak to him about the incident.

Just spoke to a spokesman for the NYPD. There is no warrant out for Conor McGregor’s arrest at this time, he said. They are, though, looking for him and want to speak with him, the spokesman said. No one has filed charges against McGregor at this moment. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 5, 2018

Conor McGregor is currently in police custody, per NYPD. Charges pending. He turned himself earlier this evening. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Thanks to McGregor’s out of pocket actions, a few fights for this weekend’s UFC ticket have already been canceled due to injuries inflicted on the passengers in the bus.

Michael Chiesa suffered forehead lacerations and will miss his bout against Anthony Pettis, and Ray Borg got a shard of glass in the eye which will keep him from fighting Brandon Moreno. UFC has also pulled Arteem Lobov, who is a teammate of McGregor’s and accompanied him to the melee, from his previously scheduled fight with Alex Caceres.

While Dana White won’t commit to firing McGregor for his “disgusting” and “despicable” actions, he does believe that Conor and his Irish posse went too far and doesn’t think the UFC’s relationship with Conor “will ever be the same.” In other words, Conor McGregor will be alright.

Check out White’s statement below.