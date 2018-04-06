Lorde Catches Heat For Bathtub Pic & Whitney Houston Lyric Quote

Lorde caught the wrath of angry Whitney Houston fans after she posted a photo of a bathtub and a quoted lyric from the late vocalist. The New Zealand singer has since apologized for the gaffe and deleted the image, but not without having to endure several critical shots in the process.

The “Royals” singer posted an image of an empty bathtub with the caption “And iii will always love you” in a nod to Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You.” However, she quickly started getting the criticism from fans on social media and the pressure to take it down was on.

Lorde insisted that the image and caption were not meant to be offensive, but it was already far too late for any sort of damage control at that point. Houston was found motionless in a hotel bathtub after suffering a heart attack in 2012.

We’ve collected some of the reactions below and on the following pages.

Y'all. Lorde just made a Whitney Houston bathtub joke. I would say cancel her, but canceled folks just end up being more successful in the long run. — tyrese sanders (@tysandsnyc) April 6, 2018

Brandy going to Lorde’s house after seeing Lorde post a bathtub with a Whitney Houston caption pic.twitter.com/GK1xFHkPxk — c (@thechuuzus) April 6, 2018

This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting pic.twitter.com/B5cR3tolaU — black female (@privsari) April 6, 2018

Photo: Getty

