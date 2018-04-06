Ashanti ft. Ty Dolla $ign “Say Less,” John Legend ft. Bloodpop “A Good Night” & More | Daily Visuals 4.6.18

While Ashanti’s been getting attention for the weird situations she’s been through and the thirst traps she sets on social media, it feels like it’s been a lifetime since she’s made noise for her sound.

Now the former first lady of Murder Inc. is looking to get back on her music ish with a new clip for the Ty Dolla $ign assisted “Say Less” in which the pint sized singer politics in a mansion with her girls while the gossip flows across her phone. And yes, she flaunts what her mama gave her. Thirsty?

Keeping with the R&B vibe, John Legend gets the party grooving from the club to an all-white party in his clip to the Bloodpop featured “A Good Night.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from DJ Esco featuring Future, Halsey featuring Big Sean and Stefflon Don, and more.

ASHANTI FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “SAY LESS”

JOHN LEGEND FT. BLOODPOP – “A GOOD NIGHT”

DJ ESCO FT. FUTURE – “CHEK”

HALSEY FT. BIG SEAN & STEFFLON DON – “ALONE”

FOREVER MC FT. TALIB KWELI, LUPE FIASCO, HUS KINGPIN & ROZEWOOD – “SCHOOL”

RYAN DESTINY FT. QUAVO – “LIFETIME”

SERAYAH – “GOING THROUGH THE MOTIONS”

NICK GRANT FT. YO GOTTI – “THE SWITCH UP”

KEY! & KENNY BEATS – “HATER”