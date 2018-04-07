Donald Glover Stayed In Creepy Teddy Perkins Getup During ‘Atlanta’ Filming

In a season already being hailed as a genre-shifting moment in television, FX’s Atlanta: Robbin Season upped the ante in its last episode which starred the creepy Teddy Perkins. With most fans realizing Donald Glover played the character, it has come out that he remained in the whiteface getup during the entire filming of the episode and baffling his castmates.

Vulture reports:

Actor Derrick Haywood, who played Benny Hope in the episode, confirmed the news to Vulture. “Initially, I had no idea that Teddy Perkins was actually played by Donald Glover,” he says. Not only did Glover play Teddy, he transformed into Teddy on set, staying in character as the shady figure – pasty makeup, wig, high-pitched voice and all – between scenes. “The director [Hiro Murai] called ‘Teddy’ over [on set] and said, ‘Let’s see what Teddy thinks.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, who is this Teddy guy and why is his opinion so important?’ When I say this guy was in character the whole time, it was just amazing the commitment he brought. We were calling him Teddy, he acted as Teddy – there was no Donald on set whatsoever.”

Glover is crazy for this one, as the Hip-Hop kids say. Did you check out Atlanta: Robbin Season‘s latest episode? Catch our recap here.

Photo: FX