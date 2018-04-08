Cardi B and Her Baby Bump Perform On ‘SNL’ [VIDEO]

Cardi B announced her pregnancy in the most Cardi B way possible. By performing on Saturday Night Live with her full baby bump on display in slim-fitting dress.

The Bronx rapper performed “Bodak Yellow” and “Bartier Cardi” first and then returned for a rendition of “Be Careful,” from her just-released debut album Invasion Of Privacy.

It was for the latter performance that Cardi left no doubt that she’s going to have her first child, presumably with Migos rapper Offset.

Watch her SNL performances below.

“Bodak Yellow + “Bartier Cardi”

“Be Careful”

Photo: SNL