Tiffany Haddish To Produce HBO Comedy Series About Instagram Hustle

Tiffany Haddish is flourishing and securing all the bags. The renowned comedian and actress will be producing a comedy series on HBO which is currently in development—and is about ‘Gram.

Reports Variety:

The project is titled “Unsubscribed.” It is described as an examination of female blackness, beauty, and identity through a behind-the-scenes look at the Instagram hustle.

The series hails from writers and executive producers Xosha Roquemore and Danielle Henderson. This marks Roquemore’s first outing as a writer, as she is known primarily for her acting work. She previously played the series regular role of Tamra Webb in “The Mindy Project” and will recur in the second season of the Showtime series “I’m Dying Up Here.” She has also appeared in films like “Precious” and “The Disaster Artist.” Henderson’s TV writing credits include the upcoming Netflix series “Maniac,” as well as HBO’s “Divorce” and Hulu’s “Difficult People.” She is also the creator of the website Feminist Ryan Gosling.

This will be the first project on under Haddish’s previously reported first look deal with HBO.

Haddish is currently co-starring with Tracey Morgan in the new TBS series The Last O.G.

Photo: Getty