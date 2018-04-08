Killer Mike Tried To Check Joy Reid, Gets SchooLed In The Process

Killer Mike isn’t having the best month. The noted rapper and NRA member tried to come for MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid on social media, and he ended up with egg on his face.

It started with this post from Reid:

In a now deleted posted (which doesn’t really happen on these Internets), Killer Kill questioned Reid for riding with H&M.

The problem is that Reid was actually referring to Hair & Makeup, not the brand with racist tendencies that is getting ejected from the paint.

Reid pointed this out in her acerbic clapback, even going as far as claim Killer Mike was tweeting from the Sunken Place.

Joy Reid with the perfect clapback to Killer Mike. pic.twitter.com/OjcABLSoIs — Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 8, 2018

Not only did Twitter Mike delete the tweet, he also offered up a my bad. Also, Mike will be appearing on AM Joy in the near future.

So egg on my face 🤷🏾‍♂️😌and all I’m happy that the convo on #BlackGunOwnerShip will happen. Thank u @JoyAnnReid for “getting me together” on H&M and making sure this important convo can be had on an acceptable platform. ❤️✊🏾 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) April 8, 2018

Nevertheless, Twitter smelled blood, and is now going in. We’re sure Mike will be able to take the heat, but damn.

Moral of the story, don’t come for Joy-Ann Reid, ever.

Killer Mike gotta take a little time off man — de bleck penta (@fivefifths) April 8, 2018

Killer Mike is like an L-seeking missile — #TinyArchiblerd (@thewayoftheid) April 8, 2018

LMAO Killer Mike still taking Ls pic.twitter.com/DOVhwZ16xe — T Lawrence Hall (@peoplescrtic) April 8, 2018

Oh there’s more…

