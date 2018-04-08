Killer Mike Tried To Check Joy Reid, Gets SchooLed In The Process

Killer Mike isn’t having the best month. The noted rapper and NRA member tried to come for MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid on social media, and he ended up with egg on his face.
It started with this post from Reid:
In a now deleted posted (which doesn’t really happen on these Internets), Killer Kill questioned Reid for riding with H&M.
The problem is that Reid was actually referring to Hair & Makeup, not the brand with racist tendencies that is getting ejected from the paint.
Reid pointed this out in her acerbic clapback, even going as far as claim Killer Mike was tweeting from the Sunken Place.
Not only did Twitter Mike delete the tweet, he also offered up a my bad. Also, Mike will be appearing on AM Joy in the near future.
Nevertheless, Twitter smelled blood, and is now going in. We’re sure Mike will be able to take the heat, but damn.
Moral of the story, don’t come for Joy-Ann Reid, ever.
Oh there’s more…
