Home > News

Jeezy Ordered To Pay $111K For Jacking “I Ball, I Stunt”

The Snowman has to pay up.

Written By Robert Longfellow

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Source: Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2014 held at the Barclays Center – Arrivals Featuring: Young Jeezy Where: New York City, New York, United States When: 30 Oct 2014 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

A judge thinks Jeezy is out here jacking songs and making them his own. The Snowman has been ordered to pay an artist $111,000 for allegedly stealing his song to create “I Ball, I Stunt.” 

Reports TMZ:

The Atlanta rapper’s been ordered to pay Edaz Redden $111,347.29 after suing Jeezy for stealing “I Ball, I Stunt” … this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, the judge entered a default judgment in favor of Edaz, who sued Jeezy back in 2015 alleging he gave an “I Ball, I Stunt” demo to a producer … only to later see the same title, composition and chorus on a Jeezy track.

Jeezy tried to finagle his way outta paying … claiming he was never properly served. But, the judge didn’t buy it … ordering him to drop the act and pay up.

Since it’s a default judgment, it seems like Jeezy never bothered to put up a defense.

Last we heard, Jeezy was allegedly prepping to drop his last album and retire from the rap game.

Photo: WENN.com

jeezy , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE