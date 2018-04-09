Jeezy Ordered To Pay $111K For Jacking “I Ball, I Stunt”

A judge thinks Jeezy is out here jacking songs and making them his own. The Snowman has been ordered to pay an artist $111,000 for allegedly stealing his song to create “I Ball, I Stunt.”

Reports TMZ:

The Atlanta rapper’s been ordered to pay Edaz Redden $111,347.29 after suing Jeezy for stealing “I Ball, I Stunt” … this according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In docs, the judge entered a default judgment in favor of Edaz, who sued Jeezy back in 2015 alleging he gave an “I Ball, I Stunt” demo to a producer … only to later see the same title, composition and chorus on a Jeezy track.

Jeezy tried to finagle his way outta paying … claiming he was never properly served. But, the judge didn’t buy it … ordering him to drop the act and pay up.

Since it’s a default judgment, it seems like Jeezy never bothered to put up a defense.

Last we heard, Jeezy was allegedly prepping to drop his last album and retire from the rap game.

—

Photo: WENN.com