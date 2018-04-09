Jim Jones Says Supreme Owes Him A Piece Of Their Company

Jim Jones and the rest of the Dipset crew have definitely been in the forefront as far as fashion and culture are concerned. Now, the Capo of the Set believes that he and his crew helped boost fashion brand Supreme‘s reach and says he should receive a piece of the company.

“They owe us piece of th company rappers n my black people had no idea wht supreme was we didn’t even know wht they was they had tht bag and they new who dipset was lol,” Jones wrote in a caption for an Instagram post featuring him and Juelz Santana rocking the Supreme fits from a 2006 photoshoot.

In a 2016 Complex piece, Jones spoke about the impact of the collaboration with Supreme and what it meant for streetwear fashion. With some regret, it appears that Jones and the Dipset crew went for the cash instead of working out a long-term deal, although few probably could have predicted Supreme’s impact on fashion in the decade and more to come.

What do you think? Did the Dipset get frozen out of getting longer bread with Supreme or was it just a moment in time? Sound off in the comments section.

—

Photo: Getty