Plenty Of Donald Glover In ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Official Trailer [VIDEO]

We love the entire Star Wars mythos as much as anyone, but we’ll readily admit to checking for Solo: A Star War Story because of Donald Glover’s involvement.

Earn from Atlanta will be playing Lando Calrissian aka the Black guy in the OG Star Wars franchise—so that’s a lot of pressure to do right by the gambler, smuggler and eventual hero. From the looks of the official trailer, there was no better choice to hold down the character made famous by Billie Dee Williams in this forthcoming prequel.

Even if you’re not checking for Glover, seeing a young (160 years old) Chewbacca in action is another bonus.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters May 25. Watch the official trailer below.

—

Photo: Lucas Films/Disney