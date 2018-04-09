Trey Songz Has Felony Domestic Violence Charge Dropped

Trey Songz found himself in the news for the wrong reasons a couple of months ago after a woman accused him of hitting her during NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. The R&B singer faced a felony domestic violence charge, which was dropped after the woman’s story apparently didn’t add up with the Los Angeles DA.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell us … the singer’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, gave numerous witness statements to LAPD that contradicted Andrea Buera’s account of events during NBA All-Star Weekend in February.

We’re told Holley also provided further info that led to skepticism about Buera’s credibility.

The case will now be referred to the L.A. City Attorney, who will decide whether or not to charge Songz with the lesser charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

The woman in the matter claimed Songz struck her at a Hollywood Hills gathering, allegedly angered by her speaking with another man.

Trey Songz has not made a statement in response to the new development as of yet.

