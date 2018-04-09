Q-Tip To Teach NYU Course On Connections Between Hip-Hop & Jazz

Q-Tip still has the Jazz. The Abstract will be teaching classes on two of his most loved music genres to impressionable college students.

This fall, the Queens lyricist will lead a course at the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music in NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. The school offers professional business and artistic training for aspiring creative entrepreneurs in the music industry.

According to the press release the seven-class course will explore the historical relationship between Jazz and Hip-Hop. Kamaal shared his joy about his upcoming assignment. “I couldn’t be more excited to share with the students what I know and I look forward to them also teaching me. Teaching is an exchange of sharing and receiving for all involved” he shared.

NYU handpicked the Hip-Hop legend for his long history of working with both styles. “In searching for instructors to teach in our program, our aim is to always bring top-flight working professionals to the classroom who have made a major impact in their fields. That’s why we’re so excited to welcome Q-Tip, since he’s a peerless icon who redefined hip-hop for generations to come and brought jazz to the genre, especially through his contribution with A Tribe Called Quest” said Jason King, associate professor and director of Writing, History & Emergent Media Studies.

Considering his classic bars from “Excursions” (“You could find the Abstract listenin’ to Hip-Hop / My pops used to say, it reminded him of Bebop”) the appointment is fitting.

The semester will kick off in September, 5 with classes being held on Wednesdays. For more information, you can visit here.

Photo: Getty